|Engine
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹31.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Innova Crysta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl is available in 5 colour options: Attitude Black Mica, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White, Platinum White Pearl.
The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2393 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.
In the Innova Crysta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Kia Carens Clavis priced between ₹11.21 Lakhs - 21.57 Lakhs.
The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Cruise Control, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC and Instantaneous Consumption.