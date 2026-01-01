hamburger icon
HomeNew CarsToyotaInnova CrystaZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl
Innova CrystaPriceMileageSpecifications
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Left Side
1/17
Toyota Innova Crysta Front View
2/17
Toyota Innova Crysta Grille
3/17
Toyota Innova Crysta Headlight
4/17
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Mirror Glass
5/17
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Fog Lamp
View all Images
6/17

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
30.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine2393 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Innova Crysta specs and features

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Prices

The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹30.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Mileage

All variants of the Innova Crysta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Colours

The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is available in 5 colour options: Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze, White Pearl Crystal, Attitude Black, Super White.

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Engine and Transmission

The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2393 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Innova Crysta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Carens Clavis priced between ₹11.21 Lakhs - 21.57 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Specs & Features

The Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Rear Defogger and Rear Wiper.

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Price

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹30.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,67,000
RTO
3,36,875
Insurance
1,30,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,34,818
EMI@65,230/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
300 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4735 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg
Height
1795 mm
Width
1830 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
2
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Geo-fence
2
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Find My Car
2
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Air Purifier
Optional
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents on Roof, Third row AC: Vents on Roof)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
2
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
2

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl EMI
EMI58,707 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
27,31,336
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
27,31,336
Interest Amount
7,91,088
Payable Amount
35,22,424

Toyota Innova Crysta other Variants

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,000
RTO
2,51,625
Insurance
1,04,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,41,268
EMI@48,174/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,000
RTO
2,51,625
Insurance
1,04,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,41,268
EMI@48,174/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,57,558
EMI@48,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,57,558
EMI@48,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹24.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,47,000
RTO
2,71,875
Insurance
1,10,390
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,29,765
EMI@52,225/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹24.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,52,000
RTO
2,72,500
Insurance
1,10,583
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,35,583
EMI@52,350/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹24.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,61,000
RTO
2,73,625
Insurance
1,10,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,46,055
EMI@52,575/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹24.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,66,000
RTO
2,74,250
Insurance
1,11,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,51,873
EMI@52,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹28.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,95,000
RTO
3,15,375
Insurance
1,23,810
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,34,685
EMI@60,928/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹28.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,00,000
RTO
3,16,000
Insurance
1,24,003
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,40,503
EMI@61,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹28.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,09,000
RTO
3,17,125
Insurance
1,24,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,50,975
EMI@61,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹28.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,14,000
RTO
3,17,750
Insurance
1,24,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,56,793
EMI@61,404/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹30.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,53,000
RTO
3,35,125
Insurance
1,29,903
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,18,528
EMI@64,880/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Innova Crysta Alternatives

Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsCarens Clavis
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsXUV 7XO
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsScorpio N
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
+3
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsAlcazar
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsSafari
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Innova CrystavsGurkha

Popular Muv Cars

BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
eMAX 7 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Hyundai Staria Electric

Hyundai Staria Electric

50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

10.99 - 12.77 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis

Kia Carens Clavis

11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis Price in Delhi
Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia Carens Clavis EV

17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Carens Clavis EV Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Muv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

55.7 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

55 - 64 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

10.99 - 19.3 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.69 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

BYD Atto 2

BYD Atto 2

18 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details