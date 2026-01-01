|Engine
|2393 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹28.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Innova Crysta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is available in 5 colour options: Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze, White Pearl Crystal, Attitude Black, Super White.
The Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2393 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.
In the Innova Crysta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Carens Clavis priced between ₹11.21 Lakhs - 21.57 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.
The Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater, Cruise Control, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Rear Defogger and Rear Wiper.