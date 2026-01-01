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Toyota Innova Crysta Front Left Side
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Toyota Innova Crysta Front View
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Toyota Innova Crysta Grille
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Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine2393 cc
TransmissionManual
View all Innova Crysta specs and features

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Prices

The Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹25.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Mileage

All variants of the Innova Crysta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Colours

The Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is available in 5 colour options: Attitude Black Mica, Avant Garde Bronze Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White, Platinum White Pearl.

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Engine and Transmission

The Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl is powered by a 2393 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Innova Crysta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Scorpio N priced between ₹13.49 Lakhs - 24.95 Lakhs or the Kia Carens Clavis priced between ₹11.21 Lakhs - 21.57 Lakhs.

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Specs & Features

The Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl has Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Clock, Rear Reading Lamp, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Front AC, Rear AC, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Price

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹25.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,000
RTO
2,82,125
Insurance
1,13,552
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,25,177
EMI@54,276/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
447 L
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4735 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1795 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg
Width
1830 mm

Mobile Application Features

Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power Mode
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Gear
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Speakers
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Display
HD Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Turbo Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl EMI
EMI48,848 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,72,659
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,72,659
Interest Amount
6,58,239
Payable Amount
29,30,898

Toyota Innova Crysta other Variants

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹23.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,72,000
RTO
2,62,500
Insurance
1,07,498
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,42,498
EMI@50,349/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹23.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,77,000
RTO
2,63,125
Insurance
1,07,691
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,48,316
EMI@50,474/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹23.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,86,000
RTO
2,64,250
Insurance
1,08,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,58,788
EMI@50,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹23.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,91,000
RTO
2,64,875
Insurance
1,08,231
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,64,606
EMI@50,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹25.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,15,000
RTO
2,80,375
Insurance
1,13,012
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,08,887
EMI@53,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,20,000
RTO
2,81,000
Insurance
1,13,205
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,14,705
EMI@54,051/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹25.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,34,000
RTO
2,82,750
Insurance
1,13,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,30,995
EMI@54,401/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹29.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,93,000
RTO
3,27,625
Insurance
1,27,589
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,48,714
EMI@63,379/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹29.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,98,000
RTO
3,28,250
Insurance
1,27,782
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,54,532
EMI@63,504/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹29.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,07,000
RTO
3,29,375
Insurance
1,28,129
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,65,004
EMI@63,730/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹29.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,12,000
RTO
3,30,000
Insurance
1,28,322
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,70,822
EMI@63,855/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹31.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,63,000
RTO
3,48,875
Insurance
1,34,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,46,520
EMI@67,631/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹31.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,77,000
RTO
3,50,625
Insurance
1,34,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,62,809
EMI@67,981/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Innova Crysta Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio N

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13.49 - 24.95 Lakhs
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11.21 - 21.57 Lakhs
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Hyundai Alcazar

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13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
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Innova CrystavsSafari
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Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
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