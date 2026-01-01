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Toyota Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
22.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
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Toyota Innova Crysta Key Specs
Engine2393 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Innova Crysta specs and features

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Prices

The Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹22.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Mileage

All variants of the Innova Crysta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Colours

The Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR is available in 5 colour options: Silver Metallic, Avant Garde Bronze, White Pearl Crystal, Attitude Black, Super White.

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Engine and Transmission

The Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR is powered by a 2393 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 148 bhp @ 3400 rpm and 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm of torque.

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Innova Crysta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kia Carens Clavis priced between ₹11.21 Lakhs - 21.57 Lakhs or the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs.

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Specs & Features

The Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR has Heater, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, Sunglass Holder and Third Row Cup Holders.

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Price

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,000
RTO
2,51,625
Insurance
1,04,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,41,268
EMI@48,174/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4735 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Kerb Weight
1735 kg
Height
1795 mm
Width
1830 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
300 L
Seating Capacity
8 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
2
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Geo-fence
2
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Find My Car
2
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Air Purifier
Optional
Air Conditioner
Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents on Roof, Third row AC: Vents on Roof)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Analogue
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
2
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
2

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50:00
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR EMI
EMI43,356 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,17,141
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,17,141
Interest Amount
5,84,233
Payable Amount
26,01,374

Toyota Innova Crysta other Variants

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹22.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,85,000
RTO
2,51,625
Insurance
1,04,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,41,268
EMI@48,174/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,57,558
EMI@48,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,57,558
EMI@48,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹24.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,47,000
RTO
2,71,875
Insurance
1,10,390
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,29,765
EMI@52,225/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹24.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,52,000
RTO
2,72,500
Insurance
1,10,583
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,35,583
EMI@52,350/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹24.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,61,000
RTO
2,73,625
Insurance
1,10,930
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,46,055
EMI@52,575/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta GX Plus Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹24.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,66,000
RTO
2,74,250
Insurance
1,11,123
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,51,873
EMI@52,700/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹28.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,95,000
RTO
3,15,375
Insurance
1,23,810
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,34,685
EMI@60,928/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR

₹28.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,00,000
RTO
3,16,000
Insurance
1,24,003
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,40,503
EMI@61,053/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹28.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,09,000
RTO
3,17,125
Insurance
1,24,350
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,50,975
EMI@61,279/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta VX Diesel Manual 8 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹28.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,14,000
RTO
3,17,750
Insurance
1,24,543
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,56,793
EMI@61,404/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹30.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,53,000
RTO
3,35,125
Insurance
1,29,903
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,18,528
EMI@64,880/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Innova Crysta ZX Diesel Manual 7 STR Platinum White Pearl

₹30.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,67,000
RTO
3,36,875
Insurance
1,30,443
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,34,818
EMI@65,230/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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