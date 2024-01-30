Innova Crysta is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Innova Crysta G-SLF 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Innova Crysta is a 7 seater MUV which has 9 variants. The price of Innova Crysta G-SLF 7 STR (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 23.57 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G-SLF 7 STR is 55 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Max Torque: 343 Nm @ 1400 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres BootSpace: 300 litres ...Read MoreRead Less