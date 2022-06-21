Home > New Cars > Toyota > Hilux > Toyota Hilux On Road Price in Agartala

Toyota Hilux On Road Price

in Delhi
Toyota Hilux (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux Price List, Specifications and Features

STD 4X4 MT

2755 cc | 201 bhp |

₹ 33.99 Lakhs
Specifications Features
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Drive Type
4WD Auto Limited Slip Differential
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17
Length
5325 mm
Width
1855 mm
Height
1815 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Min. Turning Radius
6400 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 Litres
Gross Vehicle Weight
2910 kg
Payload Capacitys
470 kg
Doors
4 Doors
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
435 litres
Locate Toyota Dealers in Delhi

Podder Toyota

Durjay Nagar, Airport Road,agartala, Agartala, Tripura 799009
+91 - 9435074046

