|Engine
|2755 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Hilux Black Edition, equipped with a Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹42.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Hilux offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hilux Black Edition is available in 5 colour options: White Pearl Crystal Shine, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White, Emotional Red.
The Hilux Black Edition is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Hilux's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs.
The Hilux Black Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.