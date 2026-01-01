hamburger icon
Toyota Hilux Front Left Side
1/12
Toyota Hilux Front View
2/12
Toyota Hilux Grille
3/12
Toyota Hilux Rear Left View
4/12
Toyota Hilux Right Side View
5/12
Toyota Hilux Side Mirror Glass
6/12

Toyota Hilux Black Edition

4 out of 5
42.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Hilux Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Hilux Black Edition

Hilux Black Edition Prices

The Hilux Black Edition, equipped with a Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹42.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Hilux Black Edition Mileage

All variants of the Hilux offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hilux Black Edition Colours

The Hilux Black Edition is available in 5 colour options: White Pearl Crystal Shine, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Super White, Emotional Red.

Hilux Black Edition Engine and Transmission

The Hilux Black Edition is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Hilux Black Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Hilux's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Isuzu MU-X priced between ₹33.23 Lakhs - 35.19 Lakhs.

Hilux Black Edition Specs & Features

The Hilux Black Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Door Ajar Warning.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition Price

Hilux Black Edition

₹42.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,85,135
RTO
4,77,142
Insurance
1,69,704
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
42,32,481
EMI@90,973/mo
Toyota Hilux Black Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5325 mm
Wheelbase
3085 mm
Height
1815 mm
Width
1855 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
470 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear (with Pinch Guard)
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Plastic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
EMI81,875 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
38,09,232
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
38,09,232
Interest Amount
11,03,283
Payable Amount
49,12,515

Toyota Hilux other Variants

Hilux STD 4X4 MT

₹33.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,02,400
RTO
3,90,300
Insurance
1,22,444
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,15,644
EMI@71,266/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Hilux High 4X4 MT

₹40.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
34,67,300
RTO
4,74,675
Insurance
1,43,648
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
40,86,123
EMI@87,827/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Hilux High 4X4 AT

₹41.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
35,37,300
RTO
4,84,050
Insurance
1,45,880
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
41,67,730
EMI@89,581/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

view all specs and features

