Toyota Glanza On Road Price in Mahasamund

Toyota Glanza Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Glanza G

₹ 8.03 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mahasamund

Ex Showroom Price
718,300
RTO
50,281
Insurance
34,389
On-Road Price
802,970
Specifications Features
Engine Type
VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.01 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Kerb Weight
890 kg
Height
1510 mm
Width
1745 mm
Bootspace
339 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Glanza G Hybrid

₹ 8.54 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mahasamund

Glanza V

₹ 8.82 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mahasamund

Glanza G CVT

₹ 9.35 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mahasamund

Glanza V CVT

₹ 10.13 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mahasamund

