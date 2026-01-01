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Toyota Glanza G Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.93 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Glanza Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage23.80 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Glanza specs and features

Glanza G Petrol Manual

Glanza G Petrol Manual Prices

The Glanza G Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z Series Engine and Manual, is listed at ₹9.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Glanza G Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.80 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glanza G Petrol Manual Colours

The Glanza G Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Cafe White.

Glanza G Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Glanza G Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 81.8 bhp@5700rpm and 112.4 Nm@4500rpm of torque.

Glanza G Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.31 Lakhs - 9.54 Lakhs or the Tata Aeris priced between ₹5.29 Lakhs - 9.74 Lakhs.

Glanza G Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Glanza G Petrol Manual has Home-to-Car Connectivity, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Live Traffic Updates On App, Alexa Compatibility, Smart Drive Information and Auto Crash Alert.

Toyota Glanza G Petrol Manual Price

Glanza G Petrol Manual

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,000
RTO
73,110
Insurance
46,152
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,762
EMI@21,338/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Glanza G Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z Series Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
112.4 Nm@4500rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
23.80 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@5700rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Battery Type
Standard Starter Battery
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 m
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel Wheel - 185/65 R15
Front Tyres
195/55 R16
Wheels
16-inch Alloy Wheel
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195/55 R16

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Kerb Weight
950 kg
Height
1530 mm
Width
1745 mm

Mobile Application Features

Home-to-Car Connectivity
Yes
Phone app
Toyota i-Connect
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Location Based Services
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes (i-Connect)
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Send Place Of Interest to Vehicle From App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver + Co-Driver (with Lamp)
Parking Assist
Rear Sensors & Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Auto AC
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual Day/Night
12V Power Outlets
Yes (Front)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes (MT)
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
10.67 cm Colour TFT
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
10.67 cm Colour TFT
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless Push Start

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Height Adjust + Manual

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All Power
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Retract
One Touch -Down
Driver Side (Pinch Guard)
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver Side (Pinch Guard)

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes (Sliding)
Cup Holders
Center Console

Lighting

Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED DRL
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Roof Center + Map + Footwell
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Toyota i-Connect + Wireless AA/AC
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
SmartPlay Pro 22.86cm
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
22.86 cm (9 inch)
MP3 Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
22.86 cm
GPS Navigation System
Yes (i-Connect)
USB Compatibility
Front + Rear Fast Charge
Voice Command
Hi Toyota
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
22.86 cm Touchscreen

Off Road Capabilities

Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Adjustable
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes (ISOFIX)
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Front & Rear

Seats & Upholstery

Split Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Driver Seat Adjustment
Height Adjust (Manual)
Interior Colours
Dual Tone
Rear Passenger Seats Type
60:40 Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Adjustable
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Manual
Front Seatback Pockets
Co-driver
Driver Armrest
Yes (Sliding)
Toyota Glanza G Petrol Manual EMI
EMI19,204 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,93,485
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,93,485
Interest Amount
2,58,784
Payable Amount
11,52,269

Toyota Glanza other Variants

Glanza E Petrol Manual

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
39,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,178
EMI@17,134/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Glanza S Petrol Manual

₹8.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,71,000
RTO
62,970
Insurance
42,398
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,76,868
EMI@18,847/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza S Petrol Automatic

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,31,000
RTO
70,170
Insurance
44,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,276
EMI@20,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza S CNG Manual

₹9.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,000
RTO
73,320
Insurance
46,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,96,082
EMI@21,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza S CNG Automatic

₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,000
RTO
77,170
Insurance
48,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,56,956
EMI@22,718/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G Petrol Automatic

₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,33,000
RTO
77,310
Insurance
48,360
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,59,170
EMI@22,766/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G CNG Manual

₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,68,000
RTO
79,760
Insurance
49,648
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,97,908
EMI@23,598/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V Petrol Manual

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G CNG Automatic

₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,23,000
RTO
1,14,300
Insurance
51,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,89,472
EMI@25,566/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V (O) Petrol Manual

₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
52,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,19,029
EMI@26,202/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V Petrol Automatic

₹12.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,17,900
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,30,397
EMI@26,446/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V (O) Petrol Automatic

₹12.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,000
RTO
1,21,800
Insurance
54,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,74,732
EMI@27,399/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Glanza Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

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7.65 - 10 Lakhs
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GlanzavsAmaze
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6 - 8.6 Lakhs
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