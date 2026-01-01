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Toyota Glanza E Petrol Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Toyota Glanza Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage23.80 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Glanza specs and features

Glanza E Petrol Manual

Glanza E Petrol Manual Prices

The Glanza E Petrol Manual, equipped with a Z Series Engine and Manual, is listed at ₹7.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Glanza E Petrol Manual Mileage

All variants of the Glanza deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.80 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glanza E Petrol Manual Colours

The Glanza E Petrol Manual is available in 7 colour options: Bluish Black, Digital Teal Green, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Cafe White.

Glanza E Petrol Manual Engine and Transmission

The Glanza E Petrol Manual is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 81.8 bhp@5700rpm and 112.4 Nm@4500rpm of torque.

Glanza E Petrol Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glanza's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire priced between ₹6.31 Lakhs - 9.54 Lakhs or the Tata Aeris priced between ₹5.29 Lakhs - 9.74 Lakhs.

Glanza E Petrol Manual Specs & Features

The Glanza E Petrol Manual has Smart Drive Information, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Boot-lid Opener, Anti Theft Immobilisation, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Front AC.

Toyota Glanza E Petrol Manual Price

Glanza E Petrol Manual

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
39,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,178
EMI@17,134/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Toyota Glanza E Petrol Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Z Series Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
112.4 Nm@4500rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
23.80 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81.8 bhp@5700rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Battery Type
Standard Starter Battery
Engine
1197 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.85 m
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel Wheel - 185/65 R15
Front Tyres
185/65 R15
Wheels
Steel Wheel with Full Cap
Steering Type
Electric Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185/65 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3990 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1530 mm
Kerb Weight
950 kg
Width
1745 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 L

Mobile Application Features

Smart Drive Information
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Rear Sensors
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver + Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual Day/Night
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes (Front & Rear)
Front AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes (MT)
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Monochrome TFT
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Monochrome TFT
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Manual 4-way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
All Power
Adjustable ORVM
Manual
One Touch -Down
Driver Side
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Standard
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Cup Holders
Center Console

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Roof Center

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Head Unit Size
1DIN
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
1DIN Cover
Display
Cluster Monochrome

Off Road Capabilities

Welded Tow Hooks
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Adjustable
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes (ISOFIX)
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Front & Rear

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual
Interior Colours
Dual Tone
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Yes
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Adjustable
Front Seatback Pockets
Co-driver
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Manual
Toyota Glanza E Petrol Manual EMI
EMI15,421 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,17,460
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,17,460
Interest Amount
2,07,801
Payable Amount
9,25,261

Toyota Glanza other Variants

Glanza S Petrol Manual

₹8.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,71,000
RTO
62,970
Insurance
42,398
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,76,868
EMI@18,847/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Glanza S Petrol Automatic

₹9.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,31,000
RTO
70,170
Insurance
44,606
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,46,276
EMI@20,339/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G Petrol Manual

₹9.93 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,000
RTO
73,110
Insurance
46,152
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,92,762
EMI@21,338/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza S CNG Manual

₹9.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,76,000
RTO
73,320
Insurance
46,262
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,96,082
EMI@21,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza S CNG Automatic

₹10.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,31,000
RTO
77,170
Insurance
48,286
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,56,956
EMI@22,718/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G Petrol Automatic

₹10.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,33,000
RTO
77,310
Insurance
48,360
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,59,170
EMI@22,766/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G CNG Manual

₹10.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,68,000
RTO
79,760
Insurance
49,648
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,97,908
EMI@23,598/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V Petrol Manual

₹11.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
81,930
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,32,219
EMI@24,336/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza G CNG Automatic

₹11.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,23,000
RTO
1,14,300
Insurance
51,672
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,89,472
EMI@25,566/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V (O) Petrol Manual

₹12.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,000
RTO
1,16,900
Insurance
52,629
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,19,029
EMI@26,202/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V Petrol Automatic

₹12.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,59,000
RTO
1,17,900
Insurance
52,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,30,397
EMI@26,446/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Glanza V (O) Petrol Automatic

₹12.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,98,000
RTO
1,21,800
Insurance
54,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,74,732
EMI@27,399/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Glanza Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

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6.31 - 9.54 Lakhs
+1
GlanzavsDzire
Tata Aeris

Tata Aeris

5.29 - 9.74 Lakhs
+1
GlanzavsAeris
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.65 - 10 Lakhs
+1
GlanzavsAmaze
Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6 - 8.6 Lakhs
+1
GlanzavsAura

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