Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs. 6.86 - 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Toyota Glanza?

The Toyota Glanza is available in 9 variants - E, S, S AMT, S E-CNG, G, G AMT, G E-CNG, V, V AMT.

What are the Toyota Glanza colour options?

Toyota Glanza comes in five colour options: Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Cafe White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Toyota Glanza?

Toyota Glanza comes in both petrol and cng engine options, comes with 1197 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

Which are the major rivals of Toyota Glanza?

Toyota Glanza rivals are Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025, Hyundai i20, Citroen C3, Tata Altroz.

What is the mileage of Toyota Glanza?

Toyota Glanza comes with a mileage of 30.61 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Toyota Glanza?

Toyota Glanza offers a 5 Seater configuration.