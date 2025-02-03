GlanzaPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Toyota Glanza Front Right Side
View all Images

TOYOTA Glanza

Launched in Jun 2019

4.4
7 Reviews
₹6.86 - 10 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Glanza Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Glanza: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.75 kmpl

Glanza: 22.3 - 30.61 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.81 bhp

Glanza: 76.0 - 89.0 bhp

Toyota Glanza Latest Update

Latest News:

Toyota Hyryder, Taisor & Glanza year-end discounts & special editions: See what's new
Toyota Glanza Festival Edition launched. Check what it offers

Toyota Glanza Price:

Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs. 6.86 - 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Toyota Glanza?

The Toyota Glanza is available in 9 variants - E, S, S AMT, S E-CNG, G, G AMT, G E-CNG, V, V AMT.

Toyota Glanza Variants
Glanza E ₹6.86 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza S ₹7.75 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
GPS Navigation System
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza S AMT ₹8.25 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza S E-CNG ₹8.65 Lakhs
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza G ₹8.78 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza G AMT ₹9.28 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza G E-CNG ₹9.68 Lakhs
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza V ₹9.78 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Glanza V AMT ₹10 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Toyota Glanza Images

Toyota Glanza Colours

Toyota Glanza is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Enticing silver
Insta blue
Gaming grey
Sportin red
Cafe white

Toyota Glanza Specifications and Features

Body Type: Hatchback
Airbags: Yes
Max Torque: 98.5-113 Nm
Keyless Entry: Yes
Transmission: Manual, Automatic
Mileage: 30.61 kmpl
Engine: 1197 cc
Fuel Type: Petrol, CNG
Toyota Glanza comparison with similar cars

Toyota Glanza
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Hyundai i20
Citroen C3
Tata Altroz
₹6.86 Lakhs*
₹6.7 Lakhs*
₹6.49 Lakhs*
₹7.04 Lakhs*
₹6.16 Lakhs*
₹6.5 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
105 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
1/5
Safety Rating*
3/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
89 bhp
Power
88 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Power
87 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
89 bhp
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Torque
114.7 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
200 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3860 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3981 mm
Length
3990 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1505 mm
Height
1586 mm
Height
1523 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1775 mm
Width
1733 mm
Width
1755 mm
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Boot Space
318 litres
Boot Space
318 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
311 litres
Boot Space
315 litres
Boot Space
345 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Toyota Glanza Mileage

Toyota Glanza in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Glanza's petrol variant is 22.3 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Glanza E comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
22.3 kmpl

Toyota Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Espirit Toyota
Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7290095001
Galaxy Toyota
9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9582940202
Galaxy Toyota
Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
+91 - 7838193193
Uttam Toyota
No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 8929613993
Espirit Toyota
A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7290095002
Galaxy Toyota
A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
+91 - 9643100263
Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Glanza EMI

Toyota Glanza User Reviews & Ratings

4.43
7 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
2
5 rating
4
The Crusier With Uniqe Looks
This car has a unique and stylish look compared to others, with a solid body structure. The engine runs smoothly, delivering excellent performance at high speeds. It's truly value for money. I have driven it on long journeys and have never found such comfort in any other model. The backseat is spacious, and the Android infotainment system provides clear and crisp audio. By: Vijay Kumar Sukhwal (Feb 3, 2025)
Perfect Family Car with Great Features
I find this car quite suitable for my family, and they're interested in it too. It's an excellent, lightweight car with a great console design. By: Ayu (Oct 25, 2024)
this is a road killer.
It looks very good, performance is also very good and comfort is also there, it is good from the price point of view. By: Ajay (Oct 25, 2024)
Perfect car for journeys
Colour is so beautiful and features are unbelievable and interests are extraordinary and price is budget friendly. By: Shobha (Oct 24, 2024)
Best affordable car for medium range
Massive look and style high performance overall good. Feeling comfy. Highly recommended and inshort better. By: Najeeb (Mar 23, 2024)
Perfect driving
Everything is good enough. Including speed and seat also good especially in the high way it is better to travel by this car. By: Chorkhy Gospela (Mar 22, 2024)
Perfect car for personal use
Looks are absolutely great the colour combinations are charming. The bamford is looking quiet softer. By: PRIYANSHU MINJ (Mar 22, 2024)
