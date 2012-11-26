FortunerPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Toyota Fortuner Front Left View
View all Images

TOYOTA Fortuner

Launched in Jan 2021

4.0
78 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹33.78 - 51.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Fortuner Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 - 1999.0 cc

Fortuner: 2694.0 - 2755.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 13.56 kmpl

Fortuner: 10.0 - 14.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 184.83 bhp

Fortuner: 164.0 - 201.0 bhp

View all Fortuner Specs and Features

About Toyota Fortuner

Latest Update

  • Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new
  • Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at ₹46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Fortuner.
    VS
    Toyota Fortuner
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Taillight
    Roof Rails
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Rear Left View
    Grille
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Toyota Fortuner Variants
    Toyota Fortuner price starts at ₹ 33.78 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 51.94 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    7 Variants Available
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT₹33.78 Lakhs*
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT₹35.37 Lakhs*
    2694 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT₹36.33 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT₹38.61 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT₹40.43 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT₹42.72 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    GR-S₹51.94 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Fortuner Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Toyota Fortuner Images

    17 images
    View All Fortuner Images

    Toyota Fortuner Colours

    Toyota Fortuner is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Phantom brown
    Platinum white pearl
    Sparkling black crystal shine
    Avant garde bronze
    Attitude black
    Silver metallic
    Super white

    Toyota Fortuner Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage10.0 - 14.4 kmpl
    Engine2694 - 2755 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    View all Fortuner specs and features

    Toyota Fortuner comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Fortuner
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    Hyundai Tucson
    MG Gloster
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    Skoda Kodiaq
    ₹33.78 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹39.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹29.27 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹39.56 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹38.17 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹40.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.4
    78 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    9
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    174 bhp
    Power
    184 bhp
    Power
    213 bhp
    Power
    187 bhp
    Power
    188 bhp
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    416 Nm
    Torque
    478.5 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Torque
    320 Nm
    Length
    4795 mm
    Length
    4500 mm
    Length
    4630 mm
    Length
    4985 mm
    Length
    4509 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Height
    1867 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Height
    1665 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Width
    1969 mm
    Width
    1865 mm
    Width
    1926 mm
    Width
    1839 mm
    Width
    1882 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.35 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.39 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.1 metres
    Boot Space
    296 litres
    Boot Space
    580 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    343 litres
    Boot Space
    615 litres
    Boot Space
    270 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingFortuner vs C5 AircrossFortuner vs TucsonFortuner vs GlosterFortuner vs TiguanFortuner vs Kodiaq
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Toyota Fortuner Mileage

    Toyota Fortuner in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Toyota Fortuner's petrol variant is 10.01 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT
    GR-S
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    10.01

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    See All Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Toyota Fortuner Videos

    Toyota Fortuner Boot Camp video
    26 Nov 2012

    Popular Toyota Cars

    View all Toyota Cars
    View all Upcoming Toyota Cars

    Toyota Fortuner EMI

    Select Variant:
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
    801 km
    ₹ 33.78 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
    801 km
    ₹33.78 Lakhs*
    2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
    821
    ₹35.37 Lakhs*
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
    1121
    ₹36.33 Lakhs*
    2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
    2755 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹38.61 Lakhs*
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 MT
    1154
    ₹40.43 Lakhs*
    2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT
    2755 cc | Diesel | Automatic
    ₹42.72 Lakhs*
    GR-S
    1136 Km
    ₹51.94 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹60895.6/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Toyota Fortuner User Reviews & Ratings

    3.99
    78 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    75
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Reliable Family SUV
    Perfect for families, it provides ample space, comfort, and an excellent safety package, making long drives more enjoyable.By: Jasleen Kaur (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Dominates Every Terrain
    The Toyota Fortuner is built to handle all kinds of terrain, offering unmatched confidence on highways and off-road trails.By: Rohit Sinha (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish And Powerful
    A combination of bold design and powerful performance makes the Fortuner a head-turner and a joy to drive.By: Harpreet Singh (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    High End Yet Practical
    The Fortuner offers a high-end experience with practical features. It’s luxurious but still very functional, making it a great all-rounder SUV.By: Ravi Malhotra (Nov 27, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Comfort and Power Combined
    This SUV combines both comfort and power perfectly. The ride is super comfortable, and the power delivery is smooth and effortless. I’m very happy with my purchase of the Toyota Fortuner.By: Kamal Kapoor (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Effortless Driving
    The Toyota Fortuner makes driving effortless. The engine is powerful, and the steering feels smooth. It handles turns and bad roads with ease. One of the best driving experiences I’ve had in an SUV!By: Prakash Nanda (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Love the Power
    Absolutely love the power of this SUV! The Fortuner’s engine is really responsive, and it just takes off on highways. Whether overtaking or cruising, it’s always a smooth experience.By: Aditi Balakrishnan (Nov 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Top Choice for Families
    Fortuner is the top choice for families. It’s spacious, safe, and offers great comfort. We’ve been using it for all our road trips, and it’s been a joy every time. Highly recommend it to anyone with a big family.By: Jignesh Shroff (Nov 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Fortuner is All You Need
    If you’re looking for a strong, powerful SUV, Fortuner is all you need. It has everything — style, comfort, and top-notch performance. I’m very satisfied with this car, and I’d recommend it to anyone!By: Bhavana Nair (Nov 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Built Like a Tank
    This car is built like a tank! The Fortuner feels so strong and sturdy on the road. It gives me complete confidence while driving, especially on rough roads. I absolutely love it!By: Uday Mehra (Nov 8, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 50 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Diesel Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    7 Seater Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsToyota CarsToyota Fortuner