Introduction

The Toyota Fortuner is a robust premium SUV that was first introduced into the Indian market in 2009 and is based on the HiLux pickup truck platform. This seven-seater SUV is known for its demanding presence and has scored a five-star rating in the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). With its wide range of features and strong, dynamic powertrain, the Fortuner has become widely popular in the country as a versatile offering in the premium SUV space. As Toyota marked its best-ever sales month in India with a 40 per cent year-on-year increase, the Japanese carmaker attributed much of its success to the sheer popularity of the SUV.

Toyota Fortuner Price:

The Toyota Fortuner is priced starting from ₹33.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Petrol 4x2 MT and goes up to ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line GR-S Diesel 4x4 AT. There is an additional special trim, called the Fortuner Legender which was released in 2021, post-facelift. This model is offered in two variants and is priced from ₹44.11 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹48.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Toyota Fortuner launched?

The first generation of the Toyota Fortuner was launched in India in 2009. The SUV was first unveiled in Thailand in 2004 and was available for sale the next year. In 2016, Toyota launched the second generation of the Fortuner which came with a new 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel mill. In 2020, the SUV received a facelift that updated its cosmetic features and overall appeal.

How many variants of the Toyota Fortuner are available?

There are seven distinct variants of the Toyota Fortuner available for purchase: Petrol 4x2 MT, Petrol 4x2 AT, Diesel 4x2 MT, Diesel 4x2 AT, Diesel 4x4 MT, Diesel 4x4 AT, and GR-S Diesel 4x4 AT. A special Legender model for the Fortuner refreshes its exterior appeal. Since 2024, Toyota has offered a Leader edition, an aesthetic upgrade based on the 4x2 diesel variants. At present, this variant is not available for purchase.

What features are available in the Toyota Fortuner?

The Fortuner SUV features three driving modes - Eco, Normal, and Sport – and is available in a very capable 4x4 variant. It features split LEDs for the rear tail lamps, DRLs in the front, and comes with a fully automatic power back door with memory functions. Coming to the inside, the Fortuner greets its occupants with ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and an eight-inch infotainment display that allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the petrol variants receive a six-speaker setup, the Fortuner diesel models are graced with an eleven-speaker setup from JBL. The Fortuner further offers Connected Car Technology which provides features such as Geo-fencing, Real-time Vehicle tracking, service appointment bookings, and diagnostic reports.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Toyota Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner is available with two powertrain options, a petrol and a diesel, and the latter is rated for two different torque outputs. The 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 163 bhp and 245 Nm of torque and is available with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. The 2.8-litre diesel unit is able to generate 201 bhp. While this unit makes 420 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox, the automatic variant makes 500 Nm.

Toyota also offers two four-wheel drive variants, which are available exclusively with diesel units. These variants come with Downhill Assist Control and Electronic Drive Control, the latter of which switches between 2WD and 4WD. The 4WD variant also receives a High and Low Range feature that switches the gear ratios according to the driver’s needs. The standard setting is ‘High,’ which behaves like usual, but the ‘Low’ setting switches the car to shorter gear ratios to get out of tricky situations.

What is the Toyota Fortuner's mileage?

The Toyota Fortuner is available with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 10 kmpl to 14.4 kmpl and holds an 80-litre fuel tank.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Toyota Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner carries out its off-roading duties with a pleasant 225 mm of ground clearance and retains a trunk capacity of 296 litres.

What is the seating capacity of Toyota Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner is a seven-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of Toyota Fortuner?

The Toyota Fortuner SUV has been given a five-star safety rating from the ASEAN NCAP, and it comes with several safety features that make it a robust offering. The Fortuner features stability control with brake assist, traction control, and seven airbags. The front end features Whiplash Injury Lessening (WIL) concept seats that claim to help prevent neck injuries during accidents. The SUV further receives ABS with EBD and ISOFIX mounts in the second row for child seats.

What cars does the Toyota Fortuner rival in its segment?

The Toyota Fortuner is positioned in the premium SUV segment and it is pitted against a formidable bunch, such as the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Jeep Meridian.