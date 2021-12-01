Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Toyota Fortuner Legender On Road Price in Kaithal

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kaithal
Fortuner Legender Price in Kaithal

Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Kaithal starts from Rs. 50.01 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 54.53 Lakhs in Kaithal. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender₹ 50.01 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender₹ 54.53 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Wise Price List in Kaithal

4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹50.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
43,66,000
RTO
4,39,430
Insurance
1,94,815
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Kaithal)
50,00,745
EMI@1,07,486/mo
4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
₹54.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Toyota Fortuner Legender News

File photo: Legender is the top-spec variant of Toyota Fortuner.
Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales
1 Dec 2021
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched in India at the price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant launched, priced at 42.33 lakh
7 Oct 2021
After Baleno and Ertiga, Toyota is all set to borrow yet another Maruti Suzuki model. It. will now rebadge the Fronx SUV as Urban Cruiser Taisor to enter the small SUV segment.
Urban Cruiser Taisor, Toyota's Fronx-based SUV, set for India launch next month
18 Mar 2024
Hyundai has revitalised the competition in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV segment of the Indian auto market by introducing significant updates to the Creta.
Hyundai Creta vs Toyota Hyryder: Japanese vs Korean rivalry
6 Mar 2024
Toyota Motor has been spotted testing its RAV4 SUV equipped with its Synergy Hybrid Drive technology which comes mated to regular ICE engines. (Image credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV spotted testing in Delhi. Launch soon?
6 Mar 2024
Toyota Videos

Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
28 Aug 2022
Toyota Corolla Cross SUV has received the first hybrid variants for global markets.
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV: First Look
3 Jun 2022
