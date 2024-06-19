Launched in Jun 2023
The Toyota Fortuner Legender has made significant waves in the Indian automotive market, establishing itself as a great offering for luxury and performance in the SUV segment. The Fortuner is a strong premium SUV that debuted in the Indian market in 2009 and is built on the HiLux pickup truck platform. In 2021, Toyota launched the Fortuner Legender, a special trim sold separately from ₹44.11 lakh (ex-showroom). This seven-seater SUV is noted for its commanding presence and received a five-star certification from the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). With its extensive feature list and powerful, dynamic engine, the Fortuner has grown in popularity in the country as a versatile option in the luxury SUV segment. This latest iteration flaunts a striking design, boasting exclusive features such as Split Quad LED headlamps with a Waterfall LED Line Guide Signature and a distinct Catamaran-style bumper that distinguishes it from its competitors.
As one of the most sought-after SUVs in the Indian market, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is competitively priced between ₹44.11 lakh and ₹48.09 lakh (both ex-showroom). This pricing places it firmly within the premium SUV category, attracting buyers looking for both luxury and performance.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender made its debut in India in 2021 and has since gained immense popularity. It is a special trim of the Fortuner SUV and is sold separately in two variants.
The Fortuner Legender is available in two main variants. The 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender is priced at ₹44.11 Lakhs while the 4X4 model comes at ₹48.09 lakh (both ex-showroom). Both variants are powered by the same robust 2.8-litre diesel engine, combining style, functionality, and performance. The 4X4 variant further promises enhanced traction and off-road prowess, catering especially to adventure enthusiasts.
The exterior of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner Legender is nothing short of breathtaking. The vehicle commands attention with its aggressive stance and sleek lines. One of its standout features includes the newly designed headlamps—Split Quad LEDs paired with Waterfall LED Line Guides—that lend this SUV an unmistakable presence on the road. The SUV also showcases Catamaran Style front and rear bumpers, accentuating its sporty aesthetic. Complemented by a sharp front grille with Piano Black accents, its design aims to strike a balance between elegance and ruggedness. The impressive 18-inch Machine Cut Finished alloys provide a premium touch to its overall look.
Step inside the Toyota Fortuner Legender, and you're greeted by an interior that prioritises both style and comfort. The upholstery features a dual-tone theme in black and maroon that creates an ambience of sophistication, and the steering wheel and console are treated with contrast stitching. The cabin further features ambient interior lighting, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, and dual-zone auto climate control. While rear passengers are given USB charging ports, the front row is treated with a wireless smartphone charging pad. The console is fitted with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display that allows for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets a large TFT cluster and is able to access three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. There is a cooled upper glovebox and rear USB charging port as well.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender gives an average fuel economy between 10-15 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Toyota Fortuner Legender comes equipped with a plethora of advanced safety features designed to protect all occupants. Boasting numerous airbags, ABS with EBD, and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), the Legender ensures maximum safety in various driving conditions. Moreover, functionality such as Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control enhances confidence while navigating tricky terrains, making it not just a luxurious SUV but also one that's built for adventure.
