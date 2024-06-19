Fortuner LegenderPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
Toyota Fortuner Legender Front Right Side
View all Images

TOYOTA Fortuner Legender

Launched in Jun 2023

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹44.11 - 48.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Fortuner Legender Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1997.0 cc

Fortuner Legender: 2755.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.93 kmpl

Fortuner Legender: 14.2-14.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 209.4 bhp

Fortuner Legender: 201.0 bhp

View all Fortuner Legender Specs and Features

About Toyota Fortuner Legender

Latest Update

  • Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new
  • Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at ₹46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets

    • Latest Updates on Toyota Fortuner Legender

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Fortuner Legender.
    VS
    Toyota Fortuner Legender
    Toyota Fortuner
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Wheel
    Instrument Cluster
    Roof Rails
    Gear Shifter
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Front Fog Lamp
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Variants
    Toyota Fortuner Legender price starts at ₹ 44.11 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Fortuner Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Manual
    3 Variants Available
    4X2 AT 2.8 Legender₹44.11 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    4X4 MT 2.8 Legender₹46.36 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers
    4X4 AT 2.8 Legender₹48.09 Lakhs*
    2755 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD): Optional
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Images

    13 images
    View All Fortuner Legender Images

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Colours

    Toyota Fortuner Legender is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Platinum white pearl with black roof

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage14.2 kmpl
    Engine2755 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofNo
    Max Speed190 kmph
    View all Fortuner Legender specs and features

    Toyota Fortuner Legender comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Fortuner Legender
    Toyota Fortuner
    Citroen C5 Aircross
    MG Gloster
    BMW X1
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Toyota Hilux
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BYD Sealion 7
    ₹44.11 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹33.78 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹39.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹39.56 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹50.8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹50.8 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹30.4 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹46.05 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹48.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    78 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    3.8
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    11
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    174 bhp
    Power
    213 bhp
    Power
    147 bhp
    Power
    188 bhp
    Power
    201 bhp
    Power
    -
    Power
    204 bhp
    Power
    523 bhp
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    478.5 Nm
    Torque
    360 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    690 Nm
    Length
    4795 mm
    Length
    4795 mm
    Length
    4500 mm
    Length
    4985 mm
    Length
    4500 mm
    Length
    4436 mm
    Length
    5325 mm
    Length
    4635 mm
    Length
    4616 mm
    Length
    4830 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Height
    1835 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Height
    1867 mm
    Height
    1630 mm
    Height
    1611 mm
    Height
    1815 mm
    Height
    1625 mm
    Height
    -
    Height
    1620 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Width
    1969 mm
    Width
    1926 mm
    Width
    1845 mm
    Width
    2020 mm
    Width
    1855 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    -
    Width
    1925 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.35 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.85 meters
    Boot Space
    296 litres
    Boot Space
    296 litres
    Boot Space
    580 litres
    Boot Space
    343 litres
    Boot Space
    476 litres
    Boot Space
    435 litres
    Boot Space
    435 litres
    Boot Space
    531 litres
    Boot Space
    490 litres
    Boot Space
    500 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Pickup Truck
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    -
    Currently viewingFortuner Legender vs FortunerFortuner Legender vs C5 AircrossFortuner Legender vs GlosterFortuner Legender vs X1Fortuner Legender vs GLAFortuner Legender vs HiluxFortuner Legender vs Ioniq 5Fortuner Legender vs iX1 LWBFortuner Legender vs Sealion 7
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Toyota Fortuner Legender Mileage

    Toyota Fortuner Legender in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Toyota Fortuner Legender's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
    4X4 MT 2.8 Legender
    4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Diesel
    Automatic
    14.4 kmpl

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    See All Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Toyota Cars

    View all Toyota Cars
    View all Upcoming Toyota Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Legender EMI

    Select Variant:
    4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
    190 kmph | 1152 Km
    ₹ 44.11 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
    190 kmph | 1152 Km
    ₹44.11 Lakhs*
    4X4 MT 2.8 Legender
    1136 km
    ₹46.36 Lakhs*
    4X4 AT 2.8 Legender
    190 kmph | 1136 Km
    ₹48.09 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹80945.87/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Toyota Fortuner Legender User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Perfect Highway cruiser
    Good looking, controls better and comfort. On road runner looking proud feeling. Looking harder and better driving experienceBy: Vikram (Jun 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 50 Lakhs
    Diesel Cars
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    7 Seater Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsToyota CarsToyota Fortuner Legender