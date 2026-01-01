hamburger icon
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender Front Left Side
Toyota Fortuner Legender Front Right Side 1
Toyota Fortuner Legender Headlight
Toyota Fortuner Legender Rear Right Side
Toyota Fortuner Legender Roof Rails
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT

55.31 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Fortuner Legender Key Specs
Engine2755 cc
Mileage14.4 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionBoth
Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Prices

The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Mileage

All variants of the Fortuner Legender deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Colours

The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT is available in 1 colour option: Platinum White Pearl With Black Roof.

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Engine and Transmission

The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fortuner Legender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.16 Lakhs - 49.59 Lakhs.

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Specs & Features

The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Price

Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT

₹55.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
46,75,000
RTO
6,36,425
Insurance
2,19,517
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,31,442
EMI@1,18,892/mo
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1152 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged, Variable Geometry
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
296 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4795 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm
Height
1835 mm
Width
1855 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Maroon / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT EMI
EMI1,07,003 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,78,297
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,78,297
Interest Amount
14,41,884
Payable Amount
64,20,181

Toyota Fortuner Legender other Variants

Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender

₹49.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,54,200
RTO
5,66,675
Insurance
1,98,891
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
49,20,266
EMI@1,05,756/mo
Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT 2.8 Legender

₹51.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
43,64,200
RTO
5,94,800
Insurance
2,07,208
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,66,708
EMI@1,11,053/mo
