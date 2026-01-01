|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Both
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹55.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner Legender deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT is available in 1 colour option: Platinum White Pearl With Black Roof.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000-3400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner Legender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.16 Lakhs - 49.59 Lakhs.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 NeoDrive AT has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Defogger, Third Row Cup Holders, Ambient Interior Lighting, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.