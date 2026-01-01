|Engine
|2755 cc
|Mileage
|14.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT 2.8 Legender, equipped with a 1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4 and Manual - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹51.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fortuner Legender deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT 2.8 Legender is available in 1 colour option: Platinum White Pearl With Black Roof.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT 2.8 Legender is powered by a 2755 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3000 rpm and 420 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Fortuner Legender's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs or the Toyota Fortuner priced between ₹34.16 Lakhs - 49.59 Lakhs.
The Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT 2.8 Legender has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Third Row Cup Holders, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Heater and Cruise Control.