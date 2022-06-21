Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Single Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes

Rear Armrest With Audio controls & Cup holder

3rd Row Seats Type No

Split Rear Seat No

Driver Seat Adjustment 10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Ventilated Seats Front only

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat No

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Cooled

Front Seatback Pockets Yes