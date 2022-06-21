Home > New Cars > Toyota > Camry > Toyota Camry On Road Price in Indore

Toyota Camry On Road Price

in Delhi
Change City
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
+24
images
Add to compare
Toyota Camry
Check latest offers

Toyota Camry Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Check Latest Offers
Hybrid

2487 cc | 176 bhp | 1665 |

₹ 46.61 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
4,120,000
RTO
354,600
Insurance
185,850
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
4,660,950
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹72,647
Calculate EMI
Check latest offers
Specifications Features
Length
4885
Wheelbase
2825
Kerb Weight
1665
Height
1455
Width
1840
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.16
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol-Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
958
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
119 bhp 202 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Toyota Dealers in Delhi

See All
   

Sanghi Toyota

mapicon
6, Manoramaganj,near Palasia Square A.b Road,indore,, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001
phoneicon
+91 - 7970001234
   

Anant Toyota

mapicon
Khasra No. 212/3, Talawali Chanda,ab Rd,near Panchwati Colony,dewas Naka,indore, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 453771
View More
phoneicon
+91 - 9109854098

Check Latest Offers on Camry

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on Camry

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue