Toyota Camry on road price in Chandrapur starts from Rs. 48.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Toyota Camry on road price in Chandrapur starts from Rs. 48.67 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Toyota Camry dealers and showrooms in Chandrapur for best offers. Toyota Camry on road price breakup in Chandrapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toyota Camry is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Chandrapur, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine which starts at Rs. 45.8 Lakhs in Chandrapur and Audi New A3 starting at Rs. 39 Lakhs in Chandrapur. Variants On-Road Price Toyota Camry Hybrid ₹ 48.67 Lakhs