What will be the RTO charges for Toyota Camry in Bikaner? The Toyota Camry Hybrid will have RTO charges of Rs 3,88,560 in Bikaner.

What will be the Insurance charges for Toyota Camry in Bikaner? The Toyota Camry Hybrid's insurance charges in Bikaner are Rs 1,85,850.

What is the detailed breakup of Toyota Camry in Bikaner? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Toyota Camry in Bikaner: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,20,000, RTO - Rs. 3,88,560, Insurance - Rs. 1,85,850, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Toyota Camry in Bikaner is Rs. 46,94,910.

