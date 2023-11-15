What is the on-road price of Toyota Camry in Bhilai? The Toyota Camry Hybrid is priced on the road at Rs 47,02,150 in Bhilai.

What will be the RTO charges for Toyota Camry in Bhilai? The Toyota Camry Hybrid will have RTO charges of Rs 3,95,800 in Bhilai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Toyota Camry in Bhilai? The Toyota Camry Hybrid's insurance charges in Bhilai are Rs 1,85,850.

What is the detailed breakup of Toyota Camry in Bhilai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Toyota Camry in Bhilai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 41,20,000, RTO - Rs. 3,95,800, Insurance - Rs. 1,85,850, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Toyota Camry in ##cityName## is Rs. 47,02,150.

What is the on-road price of Toyota Camry Top Model? The top model of the Toyota Camry is the Toyota Hybrid, which costs Rs. 47,02,150 on the road in Bhilai.

What is the on road price of Toyota Camry? Toyota Camry's on-road price in Bhilai starts at Rs. 47,02,150 and rises to Rs. 47,02,150. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.