Toyota Camry on road price in Betul starts from Rs. 46.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Toyota Camry on road price in Betul starts from Rs. 46.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Toyota Camry dealers and showrooms in Betul for best offers. Toyota Camry on road price breakup in Betul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toyota Camry is mainly compared to Audi A4 which starts at Rs. 42.34 Lakhs in Betul, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine which starts at Rs. 45.8 Lakhs in Betul and Audi New A3 starting at Rs. 39 Lakhs in Betul. Variants On-Road Price Toyota Camry Hybrid ₹ 46.61 Lakhs