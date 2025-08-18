The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024, and it is available at a price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). The ninth generation of the premium mid-size Japanese sedan has arrived on our shores as a Completely Knocked Down Unit (CKD) like its predecessor. It boasts a reinvented design language with a slew of new features and a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 2025 Camry comes with a broader front grille and new, angular headlamps with sharp LED DRLs. The rear-end features wraparound LED tail lights and the car rides on new dual-tone alloys.
The new-gen Toyota Camry was launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top variant in the global markets is priced at $36,125 (approximately ₹30.1 lakh), the mid-size sedan gets a higher markup on our shores due to its CKD status. Bookings and deliveries for the Camry have begun with immediate effect since the day of launch.
The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024. It debuted in the global markets earlier this year and has been on sale for a while. The Toyota Camry was first introduced in 1982 as a compact sedan, preceded by the 1980 Celica Camry. Post 1990s, the Camry has been made larger to fit the mid-size sedan segment. The sedan had several engine options over the years and was offered with a diesel powertrain till the late 1990s. The early 2000s saw a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre V6. While a 3.5-litre V6 was offered globally till the eight-generation model (2017-2024), Toyota has now dropped it in favour of inline-four petrol and petrol-hybrid variants.
The Toyota Camry is available globally in four distinct trims – LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. The Indian market will get only one variant with the 2.5-litre hybrid engine that sends power to the front wheels. There are six colour options available and the car comes riding on newly-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloys. The cabin features 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a rear centre armrest with touch controls, rear seat recline, and a sunroof with tilt and slide function. This variant further features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display and a fully digital cluster with connected car features.
The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in five colour options, which are Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, and Precious Metal. The cabin is offered with a dual-tone yellow-brown soft leather upholstery with a Piano Black centre console.
The latest generation of the Toyota Camry introduces a wide range of features and is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and offers connected car features. The sedan comes fitted with an all-new yellow brown soft leather upholstery. Front seats are 10-way power adjustable while the driver gets memory function. The new Camry further features a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio setup, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.
Power in the 2025 Toyota Camry is derived from the sole 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine that delivers a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving feel. In the global markets, the Camry is available with all-wheel drive with on-demand torque distribution between the front and rear wheels.
Toyota estimates that the 2025 Camry will offer a mileage of 25.49 kmpl with its 50-litre fuel tank and hybrid system. The car further offers an EV-only driving mode.
The 2025 Toyota Camry is positioned as a five-seater premium mid-size sedan.
The 2025 Toyota Camry is available with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the carmaker’s in-house ADAS suite that comes with features such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure alerts, pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, and automated high beam. The sedan further features nine airbags, a 360-degree panoramic rear-view monitor, ABS with EBD and brake assist, as well as ISOFIX mounts in the rear. It comes equipped with vehicle stability and traction control systems alongside TPMs, Hill Start Assist Control with uphill/downhill assist, and an engine immobiliser.
With the ninth generation of the Camry sedan, Toyota aims to take on the likes of the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.
The Toyota Camry offers a competitive mileage of 25.49 kmpl.
The top variant of Toyota Camry is the Sprint Edition providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.
Toyota Camry is a 5 Seater Sedan.
The Toyota Camry comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 25.49 kmpl.
The Toyota Camry comes with 2487 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.
