Introduction

The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024, and it is available at a price of 48 lakh (ex-showroom). The ninth generation of the premium mid-size Japanese sedan has arrived on our shores as a Completely Knocked Down Unit (CKD) like its predecessor. It boasts a reinvented design language with a slew of new features and a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The 2025 Camry comes with a broader front grille and new, angular headlamps with sharp LED DRLs. The rear-end features wraparound LED tail lights and the car rides on new dual-tone alloys.

Toyota Camry Price:

The new-gen Toyota Camry was launched in the Indian market at a price of 48 lakh (ex-showroom). While the top variant in the global markets is priced at $36,125 (approximately 30.1 lakh), the mid-size sedan gets a higher markup on our shores due to its CKD status. Bookings and deliveries for the Camry have begun with immediate effect since the day of launch.

When was the Toyota Camry launched?

The 2025 Toyota Camry was launched in India on December 11, 2024. It debuted in the global markets earlier this year and has been on sale for a while. The Toyota Camry was first introduced in 1982 as a compact sedan, preceded by the 1980 Celica Camry. Post 1990s, the Camry has been made larger to fit the mid-size sedan segment. The sedan had several engine options over the years and was offered with a diesel powertrain till the late 1990s. The early 2000s saw a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre V6. While a 3.5-litre V6 was offered globally till the eight-generation model (2017-2024), Toyota has now dropped it in favour of inline-four petrol and petrol-hybrid variants.

How many variants of the Toyota Camry are available?

The Toyota Camry is available globally in four distinct trims – LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. The Indian market will get only one variant with the 2.5-litre hybrid engine that sends power to the front wheels. There are six colour options available and the car comes riding on newly-designed 18-inch dual-tone alloys. The cabin features 10-way power-adjustable front seats, a rear centre armrest with touch controls, rear seat recline, and a sunroof with tilt and slide function. This variant further features a new 12.3-inch infotainment display and a fully digital cluster with connected car features.

What are the colour options offered with the Toyota Camry?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available in five colour options, which are Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, and Precious Metal. The cabin is offered with a dual-tone yellow-brown soft leather upholstery with a Piano Black centre console.

What features are available in the Toyota Camry?

The latest generation of the Toyota Camry introduces a wide range of features and is equipped with two 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former allows for wireless connectivity through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and offers connected car features. The sedan comes fitted with an all-new yellow brown soft leather upholstery. Front seats are 10-way power adjustable while the driver gets memory function. The new Camry further features a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio setup, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

What are the technical specifications of the Toyota Camry?

Power in the 2025 Toyota Camry is derived from the sole 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine that delivers a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving feel. In the global markets, the Camry is available with all-wheel drive with on-demand torque distribution between the front and rear wheels.

What is the Toyota Camry’s mileage?

Toyota estimates that the 2025 Camry will offer a mileage of 25.49 kmpl with its 50-litre fuel tank and hybrid system. The car further offers an EV-only driving mode.

What is the seating capacity of the Toyota Camry?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is positioned as a five-seater premium mid-size sedan.

What are the Toyota Camry’s safety features?

The 2025 Toyota Camry is available with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), the carmaker’s in-house ADAS suite that comes with features such as lane-keeping assist, lane departure alerts, pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, and automated high beam. The sedan further features nine airbags, a 360-degree panoramic rear-view monitor, ABS with EBD and brake assist, as well as ISOFIX mounts in the rear. It comes equipped with vehicle stability and traction control systems alongside TPMs, Hill Start Assist Control with uphill/downhill assist, and an engine immobiliser.

What cars does the Toyota Camry rival in its segment?

With the ninth generation of the Camry sedan, Toyota aims to take on the likes of the Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

Camry Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1984.0 cc

Camry: 2487.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.56 kmpl

Camry: 25.49 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 204.56 bhp

Camry: 184.0 bhp

Toyota Camry Latest News

16 Jun 2025

Akio Toyoda's comments on EVs versus hybrids reignite debate on emissions, emphasizing diverse approaches to decarbonization amidst evolving energy landscapes.Read Full Story

1 Apr 2025

Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieved record sales in FY24-25, with 28% growth driven by strong SUV, MPV, and export performance.Read Full Story

Toyota Camry Quick Shorts

Toyota has launched the 9th gen Camry hybrid sedan at a price of Rs 48 lakh #camryhybrid #shorts

Toyota has launched the 9th gen Camry hybrid sedan at a price of Rs 48 lakh #camryhybrid #shorts

Toyota Camry Visual Comparison

Toyota Camry Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

46.05 - 48.55 Lakhs
CamryvsA-Class Limousine

BYD Seal

41 - 53.15 Lakhs
CamryvsSeal

Audi A4

47.93 - 57.11 Lakhs
CamryvsA4

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55 - 61 Lakhs
CamryvsC-Class

Toyota Camry Variants

Toyota Camry price starts at ₹ 48.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 48.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Camry Elegant₹48.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Camry Sprint Edition₹48.5 Lakhs*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Cruise Control: Adaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: Front only
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Toyota Camry Images

25 images
Toyota Camry Colours

Toyota Camry is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Platinum white pearl
Precious metal
Emotional red
Attitude black
Dark blue
Cement grey

Toyota Camry Specifications and Features

Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque221 Nm
Mileage25.49 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Toyota Camry comparison with similar cars

Toyota Camry
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
BYD Seal
Audi A4
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹48 Lakhs*
₹46.05 Lakhs*
₹41 Lakhs*
₹47.93 Lakhs*
₹55 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
3.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Airbags
-
Power
184 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
523 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
261 bhp
Torque
221 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
670 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Length
4920 mm
Length
4549
Length
4800 mm
Length
4762 mm
Length
4751 mm
Height
1455 mm
Height
1446
Height
1460 mm
Height
1433 mm
Height
1437 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
1796
Width
1875 mm
Width
1847 mm
Width
1820 mm
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingCamry vs A-Class LimousineCamry vs SealCamry vs A4Camry vs C-Class
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Toyota Camry Mileage

Toyota Camry in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Camry's petrol variant is 25.49 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Camry Elegant comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
25.49 kmpl

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Camry EMI

Toyota Camry User Reviews & Ratings

4.67
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
2
Quiet Luxury with Big Savings
If you?re looking for a car that?s classy, comfortable, and fuel-efficient, then the Camry Hybrid is a fantastic choice. And come on?it?s Toyota, delivering where it counts. A. Performance: The 2.5L Hybrid Engine is smooth, silent, and surprisingly quick when needed. However, it?s not for thrill-seekers but more suited for elegant drivers. Delivers a good mileage of 20-24 km/l. B. Comfort: It?s incredibly comfortable, with a premium feel that doesn?t try too hard. There?s plenty of room for all passengers. C. Safety, Features, and Design: Equipped with 9 airbags, lane assist, blind spot monitoring, and other modern tech. Excellent lighting, stylish alloys, JBL speakers, and wireless charging round out the features. It ticks all the boxes for safety and convenience. D. Value: Decently priced for the value it offers, combining reliability and luxury seamlessly. E. Final Take: The Camry Hybrid is elegant?a perfect choice for those seeking quiet luxury, safety, and efficiency in a polished package. It doesn?t scream for attention, but it will leave you feeling good every time you drive it.By: Maroof Ansari (Dec 17, 2024)
Read Full Review
This care essay driving
Toyota Camry very amazing car mileage also good Sounds very smooth Look very beautiful I Like Toyota Camry This is world luxury cars By: Abdul hannan (Mar 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
Car is highway king and best service car engine
This is a best car for femily this car company is very good performance and car engine optimization is great By: Irfan Siddiqui (Mar 22, 2024)
Read Full Review
Toyota Camry FAQs

What is the mileage of Toyota Camry?

The Toyota Camry offers a competitive mileage of 25.49 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Toyota Camry?

The top variant of Toyota Camry is the Sprint Edition providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.

What is the seating capacity of Toyota Camry?

Toyota Camry is a 5 Seater Sedan.

What are the fuel options available for Toyota Camry?

The Toyota Camry comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 25.49 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Toyota Camry?

The Toyota Camry comes with 2487 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

