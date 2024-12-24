Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Specifications

Toyota Camry [2022-2024] comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 19.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Camry [2022-2024] measures 4,885 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Camry [2022-2024] sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less