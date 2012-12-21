HT Auto
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Front Left Side
1/21
DISCONTINUED
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Front Right Side
2/21
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Front View
3/21
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Grille
4/21
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Headlight
5/21
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Left Side View
6/21

TOYOTA Camry [2022-2024]

2 Reviews
46.17 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Camry [2022-2024] Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 1984.0 cc

Camry [2022-2024]: 2487.0 cc

Mileage

Segment Average: 19.27 kmpl

Camry [2022-2024]: 19.1 kmpl

Power

Segment Average: 193.08 bhp

Camry [2022-2024]: 176.0 bhp

Fuel

Segment Average: Hybrid

Camry [2022-2024]: Hybrid

View all Camry [2022-2024] Specs and Features

About Toyota Camry [2022-2024]

Latest Update

  • 2025 Toyota Camry launched at ₹48 lakh, will rival Skoda Superb
  • 2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Camry [2022-2024].
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024]
    Toyota Camry
    VS
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024]
    Select model
    Toyota Camry
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Rear Right Side
    Side Mirror Body
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Front Left Side
    Rear View
    Left Side View
    Grille
    Sun Roof Moon Roof
    Steering Wheel
    Front Fog Lamp
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Alternatives

    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    48 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vsCamry
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    45.8 - 46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vsA-Class Limousine
    BYD Seal

    BYD Seal

    41 - 53 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vsSeal
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vsA4
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vs3 Series
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Camry [2022-2024]vsSuperb
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Variants

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 46.17 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹46.17 Lakhs*
    Engine
    2487 cc
    Fuel
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Images

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 1
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 2
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 3
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 4
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 5
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 6
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 7
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 8
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 9
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 10
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 11
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 12
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 13
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 14
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 15
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 16
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 17
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 18
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 19
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 20
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Image 21
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage19.1 kmpl
    Engine2487 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    SunroofYes
    View all Camry [2022-2024] specs and features

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024]
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024]
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    BMW 3 Series
    BMW 3 Series
    Audi A4
    Audi A4
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    ₹46.17 Lakhs*
    ₹48 Lakhs*
    ₹54 Lakhs*
    ₹45.8 Lakhs*
    ₹42.3 Lakhs*
    ₹42.34 Lakhs*
    ₹41 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Body Type
    Sedan
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual,Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    9
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    8
    Torque
    221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
    Torque
    221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
    Torque
    320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Torque
    320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
    Torque
    500 Nm @ 1850 rpm
    Torque
    320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
    Torque
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    625 litres
    Boot Space
    395
    Boot Space
    480
    Boot Space
    460
    Boot Space
    400 litres
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Mileage

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Toyota Camry [2022-2024]'s petrol variant is 19.16 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Hybrid comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Hybrid
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    19.16

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Videos

    Toyota Camry vs Hyundai Sonata vs Honda Accord vs Skoda Superb
    Play video
    Toyota Camry vs Hyundai Sonata vs Honda Accord vs Skoda Superb
    21 Dec 2012
    Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
    Play video
    Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
    17 May 2022
    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid to launch in India: Features, specs and other details
    Play video
    2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid to launch in India: Features, specs and other details
    6 Jan 2022

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] News

    The new Camry is now based on the TNGA-K platform.
    2025 Toyota Camry launched at 48 lakh, will rival Skoda Superb
    12 Dec 2024
    The Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb are both premium mid-size sedans with a wide range of features and a luxurious, upmarket interior.
    2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy
    12 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 11: Toyota Camry launched, Honda Amaze to get CNG & more…
    12 Dec 2024
    The new Camry will come with L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps.
    Toyota Camry teased ahead of launch. Can it revive premium sedan space?
    10 Dec 2024
    The new Toyota Camry hybrid sedan will now be available in its ninth generation with several updates compared to its predecessor.
    New Toyota Camry hybrid sedan to launch tomorrow. Price, features, engine, mileage expected
    10 Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] FAQs

    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Camry [2022-2024] was Rs. 46.17-null null (ex-showroom).
    The top variant of Toyota Camry [2022-2024] was Hybrid with the last recorded price of Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    Toyota Camry [2022-2024] was a 5 Seater Sedan.

