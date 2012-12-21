Segment Average: 1984.0 cc
Camry [2022-2024]: 2487.0 cc
Segment Average: 19.27 kmpl
Camry [2022-2024]: 19.1 kmpl
Segment Average: 193.08 bhp
Camry [2022-2024]: 176.0 bhp
Segment Average: Hybrid
Camry [2022-2024]: Hybrid
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] price starts at ₹ 46.17 Lakhs .
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|19.1 kmpl
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
₹46.17 Lakhs*
₹48 Lakhs*
₹54 Lakhs*
₹45.8 Lakhs*
₹42.3 Lakhs*
₹42.34 Lakhs*
₹41 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Body Type
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual,Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
9
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
8
Torque
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Torque
221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Torque
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Torque
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Torque
500 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Torque
320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Torque
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
625 litres
Boot Space
395
Boot Space
480
Boot Space
460
Boot Space
400 litres
Toyota Camry [2022-2024] in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of Toyota Camry [2022-2024]'s petrol variant is 19.16 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Camry [2022-2024] Hybrid comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.
