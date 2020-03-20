HT Auto
Top Compact Sedan Cars in India

Compact Sedans

Compact Sedans are sedans with smaller boot space in the rear trunk.

Design

At first glance, compact sedans may look like hatchbacks but they have a slight bump in the rear for added boot space. The compact cars measure under 4 meters in length. When compared to a sedan, ...Read More

6 Cars found

  • demo

    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Tigor

    ₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    PetrolManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Honda Amaze

    ₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    1199 ccDieselAutomatic
    61 Offers Available
  • demo

    • Hyundai Aura

    ₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    998 ccDieselManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Ford Aspire

    ₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    1194 ccDieselManual
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    • Tata Tigor EV

    ₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    80.0 to 166.0 Kmph
    Offers expiring soon

