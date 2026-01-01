The Model Y RWD, featuring a 60 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 500 km, is priced at ₹62.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Model Y RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 500 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Model Y RWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Quicksilver.
The Model Y RWD is powered by a 60 kWh battery pack that allows for 500 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 420 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y RWD include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The Model Y RWD has Instantaneous Consumption, Driver Armrest Storage, Ambient Interior Lighting, Voice Command, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Steering mounted controls and Display Screen for Rear Passengers.