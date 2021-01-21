Tesla Model Y on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tesla Model Y top variant goes up to Rs. 71.68 Lakhs in Surat.
The lowest price model is Tesla Model Y RWD and the most priced model is Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD.
Visit your nearest
Tesla Model Y dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Model Y on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Model Y is mainly compared to Kia EV6 price in Surat (Rs. 65.97 Lakhs), BMW iX1 price in Surat (Rs. 66.9 Lakhs) and Hyundai Staria Electric price in Surat (Rs. 50 Lakhs).