The Model Y Long Range RWD, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 661 km, is priced at ₹71.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Model Y Long Range RWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Quicksilver.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y Long Range RWD include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The Model Y Long Range RWD has Instantaneous Consumption, Driver Armrest Storage, Ambient Interior Lighting, DVD Playback, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Display Screen for Rear Passengers, Steering mounted controls and Voice Command.