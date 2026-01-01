hamburger icon
Tesla Model Y Front Left Side
Tesla Model Y Left Side View
Tesla Model Y Rear Left Side
Tesla Model Y Wheel
Tesla Model Y Dashboard
Tesla Model Y Steering Wheel
Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD

71.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Model Y Long Range RWD

Model Y Long Range RWD Prices

The Model Y Long Range RWD, featuring a 75 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 661 km, is priced at ₹71.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Model Y Long Range RWD Range

The Model Y Long Range RWD delivers a claimed single-charge range of 661 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Model Y Long Range RWD Colours

The Model Y Long Range RWD is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Quicksilver.

Model Y Long Range RWD Battery & Range

The Model Y Long Range RWD is powered by a 75 kWh battery pack that allows for 661 km of claimed range per charge.

Model Y Long Range RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y Long Range RWD include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.

Model Y Long Range RWD Specs & Features

The Model Y Long Range RWD has Instantaneous Consumption, Driver Armrest Storage, Ambient Interior Lighting, DVD Playback, Average Fuel Consumption, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty, Display Screen for Rear Passengers, Steering mounted controls and Voice Command.

Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD Price

Model Y Long Range RWD

₹71.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,89,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,88,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,03,451
EMI@1,52,681/mo
Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
75 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds (claimed)
Driving Range
661 km
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
335 bhp
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
19 inch
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
19 inch

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
4790 mm
Height
1624 mm
Kerb Weight
1901 kg
Width
1982 mm

Instrumentation

Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
DVD Playback
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
15.4 inch
Voice Command
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD EMI
EMI1,37,413 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
63,93,105
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
63,93,105
Interest Amount
18,51,661
Payable Amount
82,44,766

Tesla Model Y other Variants

Model Y RWD

₹62.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,89,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,32,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,51,245
EMI@1,34,364/mo
Add to Compare
Close

