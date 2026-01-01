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Model YPriceRangeSpecifications
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Tesla Model Y L Premium

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64.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Model Y L Premium

Model Y L Premium Prices

The Model Y L Premium, featuring a 88 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 681 km, is priced at ₹64.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Model Y L Premium Range

The Model Y L Premium delivers a claimed single-charge range of 681 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Model Y L Premium Colours

The Model Y L Premium is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Quicksilver.

Model Y L Premium Battery & Range

The Model Y L Premium is powered by a 88 kWh battery pack that allows for 681 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 220 kW and 420 Nm of torque.

Model Y L Premium vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y L Premium include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹55.7 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.

Model Y L Premium Specs & Features

The Model Y L Premium has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cruise Control, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Heater, Rear AC, Door Ajar Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking and Glove Box Lamp.

Tesla Model Y L Premium Price

Model Y L Premium

₹64.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,99,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,66,199
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,94,699
EMI@1,39,596/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tesla Model Y L Premium Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
88 kWh
Driving Range
681 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.0 s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp
Motor Power
220 kW
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
ZEV
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.06 m
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255/45R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link suspension
Front Suspension
Double wishbone suspension
Rear Tyres
255/45R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
4969 mm
Wheelbase
3040 mm
Kerb Weight
2080 kg
Height
1668 mm
Width
1982 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Bootspace
2539 L
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
4
Frunk Storage
116 Litre

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Powered Adjustment
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Powered & Folding
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-Free

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
192000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
80000 Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9 Speakers (Front & Rear)
USB Compatibility
Type-C: 4
Touch Screen Size
15.4 inch

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Yes
Head-rests
Adjustable
Tesla Model Y L Premium EMI
EMI1,25,637 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
58,45,229
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
58,45,229
Interest Amount
16,92,977
Payable Amount
75,38,206

Tesla Model Y other Variants

Model Y RWD

₹62.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,89,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
2,32,745
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,51,245
EMI@1,34,364/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Model Y Long Range RWD

₹71.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,89,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,88,951
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,03,451
EMI@1,52,681/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tesla Model Y Alternatives

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BMW iX1

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Volvo EX40

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56.1 Lakhs
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