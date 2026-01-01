The Model Y L Premium, featuring a 88 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 681 km, is priced at ₹64.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Model Y L Premium delivers a claimed single-charge range of 681 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Model Y L Premium is available in 6 colour options: Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl White Multi Coat, Ultra Red, Quicksilver.
The Model Y L Premium is powered by a 88 kWh battery pack that allows for 681 km of claimed range per charge. The motor makes 220 kW and 420 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Model Y L Premium include the Hyundai Ioniq 5 priced ₹55.7 Lakhs and the Kia EV6 priced ₹65.97 Lakhs.
The Model Y L Premium has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cruise Control, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Heater, Rear AC, Door Ajar Warning, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Central Locking and Glove Box Lamp.