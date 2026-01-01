The Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX, featuring a 26 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 315 km, is priced at ₹14.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX delivers a claimed single-charge range of 315 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX is available in 3 colour options: Signature Teal Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey.
The Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack that allows for 315 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 170 Nm of torque.
The Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.