The Tigor EV XT, featuring a 26 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 315 km, is priced at ₹13.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Tigor EV XT delivers a claimed single-charge range of 315 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tigor EV XT is available in 3 colour options: Signature Teal Blue, Magnetic Red, Daytona Grey.
The Tigor EV XT is powered by a 26 kWh battery pack that allows for 315 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger). The motor delivers 170 Nm of torque.
The Tigor EV XT has Heater, Average Speed, Aux Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.