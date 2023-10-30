HT Auto
Tata Tigor EV On Road Price in Saswad

11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tigor EV on Road Price in Saswad

Tata Tigor EV on road price in Saswad starts from Rs. 12.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tigor EV top variant goes up to Rs. 13.77 Lakhs in Saswad. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tigor EV XE₹ 12.58 Lakhs
Tata Tigor EV XM₹ 13.09 Lakhs
Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Tata Tigor EV XZ Plus Dual Tone₹ 13.77 Lakhs
...Read More

Tata Tigor EV Variant Wise Price List

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
XE
₹12.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
26 Kwh
80 Kmph
306 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,99,000
RTO
8,000
Insurance
50,104
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Saswad
12,57,604
EMI@27,031/mo
XM
₹13.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
26 Kwh
80 Kmph
306 Km
XZ Plus
₹13.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
26 Kwh
164 Kmph
306 Km
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹13.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
26 Kwh
166 Kmph
306 Km
Tata Tigor EV FAQs

The Tata Tigor Ev XE is priced on the road at Rs 12,57,604 in Saswad.
The RTO Charges for the Tata Tigor Ev XE in Saswad is Rs 8,000.
The Tata Tigor Ev XE's insurance charges in Saswad are Rs 50,104.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tigor Ev base variant in Saswad: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 11,99,000, RTO - Rs. 8,000, Insurance - Rs. 50,104, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tigor Ev in ##cityName## is Rs. 12,57,604.
The top model of the Tata Tigor Ev is the Tata XZ Plus Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 13,76,635 on the road in Saswad.
Tata Tigor Ev's on-road price in Saswad starts at Rs. 12,57,604 and rises to Rs. 13,76,635. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Tigor Ev in Saswad will be Rs. 25,500. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

