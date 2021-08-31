Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
new
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Cars
Tata
Tigor
EV
On Road Price in Kozhencherry
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Tata
Tigor
EV
On Road Price in Kozhencherry
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata
Tigor
EV
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
₹13.16 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
74 bhp 170 Nm
80 kmph
306 km
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹11,99,000
RTO
₹67,950
Insurance
₹48,921
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Kozhencherry
₹13,16,371
EMI@28,294/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
XM
₹13.71 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
74 bhp 170 Nm
80 kmph
306 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XZ Plus
₹14.25 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
74 bhp 170 Nm
164 kmph
306 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XZ Plus Dual Tone
₹14.41 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
74 bhp 170 Nm
166 kmph
306 km
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Tata
Tigor
EV
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
XE
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
120
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
306
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63
Battery
26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp 170 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Range
306 km
Max Speed
80 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
172
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
1235
Height
1532
Width
1677
Capacity
Bootspace
316
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Tata Tigor EV FAQs
What is the on-road price of Tata Tigor Ev in Kozhencherry?
What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tigor Ev in Kozhencherry?
What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tigor Ev in Kozhencherry?
What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tigor Ev in Kozhencherry?
What is the on-road price of Tata Tigor Ev Top Model?
What is the on road price of Tata Tigor Ev?
What is the EMI for Tata Tigor Ev in Kozhencherry?
Is Tata Tigor Ev better than Nexon?
What is the mileage of Tata Tigor Ev?
Which model of Tata Tigor Ev is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Tata Tigor Ev?
Latest Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW XM
₹
2.6 Cr
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M340i
₹
69.2 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLB
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Trending Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Citroen C3
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-N
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Venue
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹7 - 11 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
MG 4 EV
₹30 - 32 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai Ioniq 5
₹45 - 55 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Harrier 2023
₹15 - 23 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Hyundai IONIQ 6
₹65 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details