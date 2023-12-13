Tigor EVPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesRangeVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Tigor EV
View all Images

TATA Tigor EV

Launched in Aug 2021

4.8
4 Reviews
₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV Key Specs

Speed

120.0 kmph

Range

315.0 km

Charging

7.5 hrs

Battery

26.0 kwh

Tata Tigor EV Latest Update

Tata Tigor EV Variants
Tata Tigor EV price starts at ₹ 12.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
Tigor EV XE₹12.49 Lakhs*
26 kWh
120 kmph
315 km
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor EV XT₹12.99 Lakhs*
26 kWh
120 kmph
315 km
Parking Assist: Visual display
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor EV XZ Plus₹13.49 Lakhs*
26 kWh
120 kmph
315 km
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor EV XZ Plus LUX₹13.75 Lakhs*
26 kWh
120 kmph
315 km
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Tigor EV Expert Review

3.5 out of 5

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

As we gear up to celebrate World EV Day, it is remarkable how far battery-powered vehicles have come in a short span of just a few years. And while it may seem like India is behind the curve when it comes to electric vehicles, there is much afoot at the ground level that signals a shift of tectonic proportions in the near future. For Tata Motors though, the future is now and after the success of the Nexon EV, the company has officially launched 2021 Tata Tigor EV and has pegged it as the most-affordable electric vehicle for private buyers in the country.

Tata Tigor EV Images

19 images
Tata Tigor EV Colours

Tata Tigor EV is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Signature teal blue
Magnetic red
Daytona grey
Tata Tigor EV Safety Ratings

The Tata Tigor EV has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Tata Tigor EV Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity26 kWh
Max Torque170 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance 74 bhp 170 Nm
Range315 km
Charging Time7 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed120 kmph
Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
Tata Tigor EV Videos

2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
31 Aug 2021

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Tigor EV EMI

XE
74 bhp, 170 Nm | 120 kmph | 315 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*
XE
74 bhp, 170 Nm | 120 kmph | 315 km
₹12.49 Lakhs*
XT
74 bhp, 170 Nm | 120 kmph | 315 km
₹12.99 Lakhs*
XZ Plus
74 bhp, 170 Nm | 120 kmph | 315 km
₹13.49 Lakhs*
XZ Plus LUX
74 bhp, 170 Nm | 120 kmph | 315 km
₹13.75 Lakhs*
EMI ₹20190.87/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Tata Tigor EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.75
4 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
3
Front look nice
This car is excellent, and its alloy wheels are impressive. It's the best car for the family, and no other company offers such a great car.By: Kaushik (Apr 20, 2025)
Perfect cruiser bike for highway
Best Design, cool driving mode cheap specially made for common people and having long range of service.By: Sharan (Sept 22, 2024)
This is best electric car I know
Hi performance nice efficiency and most powerful car in this range gor purchase. I Happy to review this carBy: Saurabh kumar mahto (Apr 26, 2024)
Silent beast emitting zero nonsense
Proud owner of Tigor EV, calm, soundproof driving experience makes city ride more comfortable and hassle free. One foot drive keep you away from getting tired during long drive. With all good points there need some improvement like better battery range, comfertable drivers leg room.By: Nishant Kunar (Mar 27, 2024)
