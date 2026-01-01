hamburger icon
Tata Tigor Front Right Side
Tata Tigor Front Left Side
Tata Tigor Front View
Tata Tigor Front Right Side 1
Tata Tigor Rear Right Side
Tata Tigor Fog Lamp
Tata Tigor XZ Plus LUX

3.5 out of 5
8.79 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
60 Offers Available
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Tigor XZ Plus LUX

Tigor XZ Plus LUX Prices

The Tigor XZ Plus LUX, equipped with a Revotron 1.2 L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor XZ Plus LUX Mileage

All variants of the Tigor deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor XZ Plus LUX Colours

The Tigor XZ Plus LUX is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.

Tigor XZ Plus LUX Engine and Transmission

The Tigor XZ Plus LUX is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 84 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.

Tigor XZ Plus LUX vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹5.98 Lakhs - 8.42 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.

Tigor XZ Plus LUX Specs & Features

The Tigor XZ Plus LUX has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Tata Tigor XZ Plus LUX Price

Tigor XZ Plus LUX

₹8.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,690
RTO
65,809
Insurance
35,399
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,79,398
EMI@18,902/mo
Tata Tigor XZ Plus LUX Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Driving Range
672 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Width
1677 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
419 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
No
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
8
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Tata Tigor XZ Plus LUX EMI
EMI17,012 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,91,458
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,91,458
Interest Amount
2,29,233
Payable Amount
10,20,691

Tata Tigor other Variants

Tigor XM

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,48,990
RTO
33,331
Insurance
29,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,474
EMI@13,164/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XT

₹7.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,21,990
RTO
54,910
Insurance
31,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,887
EMI@15,237/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XTA

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,72,490
RTO
58,445
Insurance
32,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,64,191
EMI@16,425/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XZ

₹7.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,76,990
RTO
58,760
Insurance
32,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,69,119
EMI@16,531/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XT iCNG

₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,13,590
RTO
61,322
Insurance
33,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,09,201
EMI@17,393/mo
120 offers Available
Tigor XZA

₹8.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,27,290
RTO
62,281
Insurance
34,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,24,204
EMI@17,715/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XZ Plus

₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,890
RTO
62,603
Insurance
34,248
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,29,241
EMI@17,824/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XZ CNG

₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,68,490
RTO
65,165
Insurance
35,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,323
EMI@18,685/mo
120 offers Available
Tigor XZA Plus

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,190
RTO
66,124
Insurance
35,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,326
EMI@19,008/mo
60 offers Available
Tigor XZA iCNG

₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,790
RTO
68,686
Insurance
36,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,24,408
EMI@19,869/mo
120 offers Available
Tigor XZ Plus CNG

₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,390
RTO
69,008
Insurance
36,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,29,446
EMI@19,977/mo
120 offers Available
Tigor XZ Plus LUX iCNG

₹9.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,090
RTO
72,207
Insurance
37,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,79,493
EMI@21,053/mo
120 offers Available
Tigor XZA Plus iCNG

₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,690
RTO
72,529
Insurance
37,811
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,84,530
EMI@21,161/mo
120 offers Available
Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

5.98 - 8.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
TigorvsAura
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
TigorvsXpres
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
TigorvsDzire
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 LakhsEx-Showroom
TigorvsAmaze

Popular Compact Sedan Cars

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

5.98 - 8.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Aura Price in Delhi

Popular Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
