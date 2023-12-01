Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsTataTigorXZ Plus Dual Tone CNG

Tata Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG

3.5 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
3.5 out of 5
9.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG Latest Updates

Tigor is a 5 seater Compact Sedan which has 9 variants. The price of Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 9.50 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: Bi Fuel
  • Max Torque: 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 419 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG Price

    XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG
    ₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,41,900
    RTO
    62,514
    Insurance
    45,007
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,49,921
    EMI@20,418/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Tata Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Engine Type
    Bi Fuel
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    95 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Front Suspension
    Independent, lower wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Semi Independent, Closed Profile Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Rear Tyres
    175 / 60 R15
    Width
    1677 mm
    Length
    3993 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1126 kg
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    419 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Heater
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen on front
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Global NCAP)
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Premium Back and Beige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Tata Tigor XZ Plus Dual Tone CNG EMI
    EMI18,376 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,54,928
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,54,928
    Interest Amount
    2,47,616
    Payable Amount
    11,02,544

    Tata Tigor other Variants

    XE
    ₹6.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,64,900
    RTO
    29,546
    Insurance
    27,657
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,22,603
    EMI@13,382/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    XM
    ₹7.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ
    ₹7.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XMA
    ₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus
    ₹8.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZ CNG
    ₹8.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    XZA Plus
    ₹8.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Automatic
    View breakup
    XZ Plus CNG
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Tata Tigor Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi Plus

    5.89 - 8.8 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Tigor vs Dzire

    Popular Tata Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Tata Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details