|Engine
|1199 cc
|Mileage
|26.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Tigor XT iCNG, equipped with a Bi Fuel and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Tigor deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Tigor XT iCNG is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.
The Tigor XT iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 95 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹5.98 Lakhs - 8.42 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.
The Tigor XT iCNG has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.