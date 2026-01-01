hamburger icon
TigorPriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Tigor Front Right Side
1/17
Tata Tigor Front Left Side
2/17
Tata Tigor Front View
3/17
Tata Tigor Front Right Side 1
4/17
Tata Tigor Rear Right Side
5/17
Tata Tigor Fog Lamp
View all Images
6/17

Tata Tigor XT

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.09 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
60 Offers Available
Check Offers
Tata Tigor Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Tigor specs and features

Tigor XT

Tigor XT Prices

The Tigor XT, equipped with a Revotron 1.2 L and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tigor XT Mileage

All variants of the Tigor deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tigor XT Colours

The Tigor XT is available in 5 colour options: Meteor Bronze, Opal White, Magnetic Red, Arizona Blue, Daytona Grey.

Tigor XT Engine and Transmission

The Tigor XT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 84 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm of torque.

Tigor XT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tigor's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hyundai Aura priced between ₹5.98 Lakhs - 8.42 Lakhs or the Tata Xpres priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 6.49 Lakhs.

Tigor XT Specs & Features

The Tigor XT has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.

Tata Tigor XT Price

Tigor XT

₹7.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,21,990
RTO
54,910
Insurance
31,487
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,08,887
EMI@15,237/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Tata Tigor XT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Driving Range
672 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14

Capacity

Bootspace
419 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1532 mm
Width
1677 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Visual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
2 Din
USB Compatibility
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No
Tata Tigor XT EMI
EMI13,713 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,37,998
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,37,998
Interest Amount
1,84,786
Payable Amount
8,22,784

Tata Tigor other Variants

Tigor XM

₹6.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,48,990
RTO
33,331
Insurance
29,653
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,12,474
EMI@13,164/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Tigor XTA

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,72,490
RTO
58,445
Insurance
32,756
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,64,191
EMI@16,425/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ

₹7.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,76,990
RTO
58,760
Insurance
32,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,69,119
EMI@16,531/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XT iCNG

₹8.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,13,590
RTO
61,322
Insurance
33,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,09,201
EMI@17,393/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZA

₹8.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,27,290
RTO
62,281
Insurance
34,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,24,204
EMI@17,715/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus

₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,31,890
RTO
62,603
Insurance
34,248
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,29,241
EMI@17,824/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ CNG

₹8.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,68,490
RTO
65,165
Insurance
35,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,69,323
EMI@18,685/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX

₹8.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,77,690
RTO
65,809
Insurance
35,399
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,79,398
EMI@18,902/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus

₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,82,190
RTO
66,124
Insurance
35,512
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,84,326
EMI@19,008/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZA iCNG

₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,18,790
RTO
68,686
Insurance
36,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,24,408
EMI@19,869/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus CNG

₹9.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,23,390
RTO
69,008
Insurance
36,548
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,29,446
EMI@19,977/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZ Plus LUX iCNG

₹9.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,69,090
RTO
72,207
Insurance
37,696
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,79,493
EMI@21,053/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tigor XZA Plus iCNG

₹9.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,73,690
RTO
72,529
Insurance
37,811
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,84,530
EMI@21,161/mo
Add to Compare
120 offers Available
View breakup

Tata Tigor Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

5.98 - 8.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
TigorvsAura
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
TigorvsXpres
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6.26 - 9.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
TigorvsDzire
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.48 - 10 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
TigorvsAmaze

Popular Compact Sedan Cars

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

5.98 - 8.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Aura Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Compact Sedan Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details