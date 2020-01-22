Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Tata
Tigor
On Road Price in An Islands
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
FAQs
Tata
Tigor
Tata Tigor On Road Price in An Islands
3.5 out of 5
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
3.5 out of 5
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
243 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
243 Offers Available
Check latest Offers
Tata
Tigor
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
₹6.23 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹5,64,900
RTO
₹29,546
Insurance
₹27,657
FasTag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in An Islands)
₹6,22,603
EMI@13,382/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
122 offers Available
Check latest Offers
Close
XM
₹7.05 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XZ
₹7.50 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
XMA
₹7.65 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
View breakup
View more Variants
Tata
Tigor
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
XE
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Dimensions & Weight
Ground Clearance
170
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
992
Height
1532
Width
1677
Capacity
Bootspace
419
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Rear row
Seat Adjustment
No
Locks & Security
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
No
Exterior
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Rear Wiper
No
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch - Up
No
Storage
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Manufacturer Warranty
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000
Lighting
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
No
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Entertainment, Information & Communication
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No
Telematics
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Braking & Traction
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Safety
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seats & Upholstery
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
What is the on-road price of Tata Tigor in An Islands?
What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tigor in An Islands?
What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tigor in An Islands?
What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tigor in An Islands?
What is the on-road price of Tata Tigor Top Model?
What is the on road price of Tata Tigor?
What is the EMI for Tata Tigor in An Islands?
Is Tata Tigor better than Nexon?
What is the mileage of Tata Tigor?
Which model of Tata Tigor is best?
What is the boot space capacity of Tata Tigor?
What is the fuel tank capacity of Tata Tigor?
