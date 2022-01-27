TigorPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Tigor
TATA Tigor

Launched in Jan 2020

4.0
1 Review
₹6 - 9.5 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Tigor Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

Tigor: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.5 kmpl

Tigor: 19.2-26.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 77.83 bhp

Tigor: 72.0 - 85.0 bhp

View all Tigor Specs and Features

Tata Tigor Latest Update

Latest News:

Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here's what the new variant has to offer

Introduction
Read More
Tata Tigor Variants
Tigor XM₹6 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XT₹6.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Visual display
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XTA₹7.25 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Visual display
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZ₹7.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Visual display
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XT iCNG₹7.7 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Assist: Visual display
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZA₹7.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Hill Hold Control
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZ Plus₹7.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZ CNG₹8.3 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Assist: Visual display
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZA Plus₹8.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZ Plus LUX₹8.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Hill Hold Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZA iCNG₹8.85 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZ Plus CNG₹8.9 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Tigor XZA Plus iCNG₹9.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Tigor XZ Plus LUX iCNG₹9.5 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
Cruise Control
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tata Tigor Expert Review

3.5 out of 5

Maruti Suzuki played a pivotal role in making CNG vehicles popular in the Indian market. Because of the popularity, other manufacturers such as Hyundai and Tata also decided to enter the segment. One thing that was missing from the CNG segment was automatic transmission. They are slowly becoming popular in the Indian market mainly due to the fact that traffic is increasing day by day and an automatic transmission just adds to the convenience.

This is where Tata Motors has become the first manufacturer to offer an AMT transmission with their iCNG models. Tata Tiago and Tigor are the first cars in India to offer an AMT transmission with their iCNG variants. come into the picture. The Tiago iCNG AMT will be offered in three variants - XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG whereas the Tigor iCNG AMT will get two variants - XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG. We go to drive the Tigor iCNG AMT and here are our first drive impressions.

Tata Tigor Images

17 images
Tata Tigor Colours

Tata Tigor is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Meteor bronze
Opal white
Magnetic red
Arizona blue
Daytona grey
Tata Tigor Safety Ratings

The Tata Tigor has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Tata Tigor Specifications and Features

Body TypeCompact Sedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque95-113 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
Tata Tigor comparison with similar cars

Tata Tigor
Hyundai Aura
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹6 Lakhs*
₹6.54 Lakhs*
₹6.84 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.3
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
39 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
72 bhp
Power
68 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Length
3995 mm
Height
1532 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1525 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1680 mm
Width
1735 mm
Turning Radius
5.1 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
402 litres
Boot Space
382 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Tata Tigor Mileage

Tata Tigor in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Tata Tigor's petrol variant is 20.3 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Tigor XM comes with a 35 litres fuel tank.
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.3
Delhi
On Tata Tigor :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 35,000...
Applicable on tigorxm & 13 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Tata Tigor :-Total Discount Offer Upto ₹ 60,000...
Applicable on tigorxm & 13 more variants
Expired
View Offer
Tata Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Sagar Motors
Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9310400630
Treo Tata Nehru Place
GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
+91 - 7942531128
Treo Tata Okhla
A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7942531128
Arya Motors
3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
+91 - 7045134955
Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7045138326
Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 7942531132
Tata Tigor Videos

2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Tigor EMI

EMI ₹10434.92/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Tata Tigor User Reviews & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Reviews
Smooth for City Driving
The Tata Tigor is a smart choice for anyone looking for a stylish and practical sedan. Its sleek design, featuring a coupe-like roofline and bold details, gives it an upmarket feel, though it could use a bit more power on highways. What truly stands out is its mileage?around 20 km/l?making it economical to run. The cabin is spacious and equipped with useful features like a touchscreen and an excellent sound system. With affordable maintenance and reliable service, the Tigor is perfect for families seeking value without compromising on style or comfort.By: Arnab Kar (Jan 9, 2025)
