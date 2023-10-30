What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Vanthali? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,91,472 in Vanthali.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Vanthali? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Vanthali is Rs 42,173.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Vanthali? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Vanthali is Rs 39,399.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Vanthali? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Vanthali: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 42,173, Insurance - Rs. 39,399, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in Vanthali is Rs. 7,91,472.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Vanthali starts at Rs. 7,91,472 and rises to Rs. 7,91,472. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.