What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Srinagar? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,03,957 in Srinagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Srinagar? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Srinagar is Rs 54,658.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Srinagar? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Srinagar is Rs 39,399.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Srinagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Srinagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 54,658, Insurance - Rs. 39,399, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 8,03,957.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg Top Model? The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 8,03,957 on the road in Srinagar.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Srinagar starts at Rs. 8,03,957 and rises to Rs. 8,03,957. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.