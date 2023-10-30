What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Singar Nagar? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,99,845 in Singar Nagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Singar Nagar? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Singar Nagar is Rs 59,452.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Singar Nagar? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Singar Nagar is Rs 30,493.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Singar Nagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Singar Nagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 59,452, Insurance - Rs. 30,493, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,99,845.

