What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Pachmarhi? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,11,254 in Pachmarhi.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Pachmarhi? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Pachmarhi is Rs 60,126.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Pachmarhi? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Pachmarhi is Rs 41,228.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Pachmarhi? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Pachmarhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 60,126, Insurance - Rs. 41,228, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 8,11,254.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg Top Model? The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 8,11,254 on the road in Pachmarhi.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Pachmarhi starts at Rs. 8,11,254 and rises to Rs. 8,11,254. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.