Tata Tiago NRG On Road Price in New Delhi

7.98 Lakhs*
New Delhi
Tiago NRG Price in New Delhi

Tata Tiago NRG on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 7.65 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago NRG top variant goes up to Rs. 8.92 Lakhs in New Delhi. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tiago NRG XT MT₹ 7.65 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG XZ MT₹ 8.31 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG XT iCNG₹ 8.62 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG XZ AMT₹ 8.92 Lakhs
Tata Tiago NRG Variant Wise Price List in New Delhi

XT MT
₹7.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,69,900
RTO
55,893
Insurance
38,677
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in New Delhi)
7,64,970
XZ MT
₹8.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XT iCNG
₹8.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
XZ AMT
₹8.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Tata Tiago NRG News

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets four colour options and two trims
Tata Tiago NRG CNG variants launched, prices start at 7.40 lakh
22 Nov 2022
Tata already sells normal version of Tiago with a factory-fitted CNG.
Tata Tiago NRG CNG teased ahead of launch
12 Nov 2022
A look at the new XT variant on the Tata Tiago NRG.
Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched at 6.42 lakh. Here's what's special
3 Aug 2022
The ground clearance of the Tiago NRG is 11 mm more than the Tiago.&nbsp;
Tata Motors to launch XT variant of Tiago NRG soon, mechanically to be same
31 Jul 2022
Tiago NRG aims to stand out from the Tiago courtesy its exterior styling elements and slightly increased ground clearance.
Tata Tiago NRG touches down in Nepal. The pricing may surprise you
29 Sept 2021
Tata Tiago NRG Videos

Tata Motors has launched a sporty-looking version of the Tiago hatchback called Tiago NRG at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tiago NRG: First Look
12 Aug 2021
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
14 Feb 2024
Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
1 Feb 2024
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
23 Jan 2024
Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Tiago NRG FAQs

The Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT is priced on the road at Rs 7,64,970 in New Delhi.
The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT in New Delhi is Rs 55,893.
The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg XT MT in New Delhi is Rs 38,677.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in New Delhi: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 6,69,900, RTO - Rs. 55,893, Insurance - Rs. 38,677, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,64,970.
The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 8,92,252 on the road in New Delhi.
Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in New Delhi starts at Rs. 7,64,970 and rises to Rs. 8,92,252. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
EMI for the base variant of the Tata Tiago Nrg in New Delhi will be Rs. 15,511. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

