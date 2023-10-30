What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Maninagar? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,03,268 in Maninagar.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Maninagar? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Maninagar is Rs 36,995.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Maninagar? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Maninagar is Rs 42,600.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Maninagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Maninagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 36,995, Insurance - Rs. 42,600, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in Maninagar is Rs. 8,03,268.

