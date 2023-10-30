What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Khariberia? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,94,048 in Khariberia.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Khariberia? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Khariberia: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 44,017, Insurance - Rs. 40,131, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,94,048.

