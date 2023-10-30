What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Janjgir Champa? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 7,97,796 in Janjgir Champa.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Janjgir Champa? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Janjgir Champa is Rs 56,608.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Janjgir Champa? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Janjgir Champa is Rs 31,288.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Janjgir Champa? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Janjgir Champa: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 56,608, Insurance - Rs. 31,288, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in ##cityName## is Rs. 7,97,796.

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg Top Model? The top model of the Tata Tiago Nrg is the Tata 1.2L Petrol AMT, which costs Rs. 7,97,796 on the road in Janjgir Champa.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Janjgir Champa starts at Rs. 7,97,796 and rises to Rs. 7,97,796. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.